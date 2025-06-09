Unsafe parking and faded lines spark road safety alarm

[file photo]

Concerns have emerged over poor road markings and drivers being penalized for parking in certain areas.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa states while faded or missing markings remain a problem in some locations, road users must prioritize safety and avoid creating obstructions.

He adds LTA officers are enforcing regulations because many drivers continue to ignore the rules.

“The other thing is just to exercise your professional judgment in terms of obstructions to traffic. And I mean you just can’t come and just start parking on the middle of the road.”

Rokosawa said Fijians continue to lose their lives on the road and urges every road user to support efforts to improve safety and reduce fatalities.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says road markings should be completed promptly after road works.

“As the road works progress the road markings should subsequently should be done after that.”

The Land Transport Authority also reminds drivers, passengers and pedestrians that everyone has a role in advocating safer practices and avoiding parking in unmarked or unsafe areas.

