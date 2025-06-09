Unsafe festive goods found in market inspection

[file photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has uncovered unsafe and unethical trading practices during intensified market surveillance ahead of the Diwali season.

A total of 353 spot checks were conducted in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa, targeting supermarkets, open markets, and retail outlets selling high-demand festive goods such as sweets, dairy products, decorative lights, and fireworks.

The inspections found expired dairy items, fungal growth in pre-packed garlic, tampered expiry dates on sugar packets, and damaged or resealed food products. Officers also recorded misleading advertising, including undisclosed promotion validity periods and exaggerated “special offer” claims.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the findings highlight weak compliance and the need for greater vigilance from traders and consumers alike.

She adds while most traders cooperated and corrected issues on site, formal warning letters were issued for serious breaches, and verbal warnings were given for minor offences.

Shandil states that the Council is working with municipal authorities, market associations, and enforcement agencies to ensure traders meet their legal responsibilities during the festive period.

Consumers are being urged to report unsafe or unfair trading practices through the National Consumer Helpline 155 or the Council’s social media pages.

