UNAIDS mourns the passing of Ratu Epeli Nailatikau

UNAIDS has expressed deep sadness following the passing of Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, the former President of Fiji and long-serving UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for the Pacific.

Executive Director Winnie Byanyima credited Ratu Epeli with transforming the region’s HIV response through his unwavering commitment to dignity, human rights, and the removal of stigma.

His legacy includes chairing the first regional meeting of Pacific Parliamentarians on HIV in 2004 and spearheading Fiji’s human rights-based HIV/AIDS Act of 2011.

Ratu Epeli also used his high-profile roles to normalize open dialogue, challenge discrimination, and successfully lobby for the removal of HIV-related travel restrictions.

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He traveled extensively to schools and rural areas to educate youth and stand in solidarity with people living with HIV.

UNAIDS described him as a “bridge between leadership and community,” noting that his life’s work leaves a lasting blueprint for an inclusive, people-centered approach to ending AIDS in the Pacific.