Two face court over Facebook scams

File photo

Two Labasa residents have been charged by the Fiji Police Cyber Taskforce for obtaining financial advantage by deception.

A 37-year-old man is accused of dishonestly obtaining $397 from a victim earlier this year. Police say he contacted the victim via a messaging platform, claiming a package had been sent from overseas and the clearance cost was $400.

The victim transferred the money but received no response, later realising it was a scam.

Article continues after advertisement

He is charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

In a separate case, a 21-year-old woman is charged with obtaining $710 from a victim for a phone advertised on Facebook under a fake name.

Police say the victim transferred the money after exchanging messages with the alleged seller but never received the phone.

She is also charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Both accused will appear at a special sitting of the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.