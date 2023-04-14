Tributes pour in for Gukisuva

[Source: Darren Whiteside/ Facebook]

Liga Gukisuva, a well-known radio host, public relations expert, and marketing expert, passed away earlier this week, leaving behind a legacy of admiration and respect.

Gukisuva, who was 48 years old, hailed from the island of Vanuavatu in the Lau Province, with maternal links to Sila and Cuvu in Nadroga.

He was known for his passionate advocacy and empowerment of people through his work with various organizations.

Gukisuva had a successful educational background, having graduated from Queen Victoria School and later obtaining an MBA with flying colors.

His “ninja” personality made him a regular guest on the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation radio station Bula FM’s primetime breakfast show, where he joined Mr. Ben and Papa.

“He was part of the Bula FM breakfast show crew, from then until today. Yes, he is very talented, talkative, and funny.

Friends, family, and fans expressed their sorrow and condolences on social media, recalling Gukisuva’s esteem and admiration-filled life.

His mantra of “Do it now!” resonated with many, reminding them that later may never come.

Gukisuva’s legacy will be remembered by those who were touched by his personality and his unwavering commitment to empowering others.

He is survived by his wife and three children.