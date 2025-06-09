TRC looks beyond mandate to ensure ongoing reconciliation

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has stated that its mandate is limited to two years. They are now considering what will happen after they deliver their final report and the Commission concludes its work.

Commissioner Dr. Marcus Brand emphasized that they have built strong partnerships with faith-based organizations, civil society groups, and government departments.

He says these partnerships are crucial, as many of these organizations will need to take on key roles in continuing the process of reconciliation and healing once the Commission has fulfilled its mandate.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Brand adds that during consultations, many people have expressed doubts, fears, and concerns about the process.

“And that is natural, because there are a number of reasons for that. First, it’s rare that a government like the one in Fiji sets up an institution that is genuinely independent. And here I have to say that the Parliament and the Government of Fiji deserve a lot of credit for taking that step in setting up a truly independent entity with that kind of mandate.”

Dr. Brand adds that, so far, the process is going smoothly, with many people providing statements and making submissions.

The TRC Chair says that although there was some hesitation at first, more people are now taking part which is a good sign for the work of healing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.