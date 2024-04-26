Transitioning to cleaner fuel a need

The government’s target of reducing its carbon footprint is becoming increasingly vital for individuals to transition to cleaner sources of fuels for use.

The Chief executive of Fiji Gas Hans Reihers highlighted this.

Reihers highlights that Liquid Petroleum Gas is 20% less dense than traditional diesel, so transitioning to renewables will automatically reduce carbon footprints by 20%.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief Executive of Fiji Gas says that they are encouraging people to move to cleaner fuels however that also depends on the car dealers bringing in vehicles for customers to buy.

He also shared his outlook of the gas company in the coming year.

“So what we’re looking at is growing our industry to include power generation as a key part of it because there’s large volumes, it’ll help with cost of LPG coming into Fiji.”

Riehers adds that at the moment the demand for hybrids vehicles is high, so it puts a lot of pressure on the market.