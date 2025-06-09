Tourism Fiji wins award for AI marketing

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Tourism Fiji has won an international award for using artificial intelligence to turn travel interest into personalised trip planning and bookings.

The organisation received the Pacific Asia Travel Association Gold Award for Best Use of Emerging Technology in Marketing.

The award recognises Tourism Fiji’s AI-powered destination marketing initiative developed for the Chinese market.

The initiative combines TikTok and Fliggy to take travellers from inspiration to itinerary planning and real-time bookings.

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Tourism Fiji says the campaign has achieved a 15 percent conversion rate from trip planning to bookings, generated more than 500 million TikTok impressions and delivered over one million US dollars in equivalent media advertising value.

The project began with Tourism Fiji’s Exchange the World creator campaign before expanding into AI-powered travel planning and booking solutions.

Tourism Fiji strengthened its partnership with TikTok and Fliggy during a strategic mission to China in April.

It also signed a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum with Fliggy covering joint product development, destination branding and digital marketing.

Tourism Fiji says the project is the first fully integrated AI-powered marketing ecosystem developed by a national tourism organisation.

China is Fiji’s fourth-largest international source market and its leading long-haul island destination market.

Tourism Fiji says the award reinforces its focus on innovation and technology to improve marketing returns and strengthen Fiji’s competitiveness in China.