TLTB amends employment terms for Grades 1-7

iTaukei Land Trust Board

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has successfully concluded negotiations with the TLTB Employee Association, resulting in amendments to the collective agreement pertaining to the Terms and Conditions of Employment for employees in Grades 1 to 7.

The amendment, endorsed by the Board of Trustees, is poised to enhance job satisfaction and boost productivity among employees.

The TLTB says by addressing the concerns of the workforce, this agreement not only promotes the welfare of employees but also contributes significantly to the long-term success of the organization.

Under Section 10 of the Terms and Conditions for Employment for Grades 1 to 7, the annual negotiation on the Log of Claims empowers the Association to engage in discussions with Management.

The amendments, mutually agreed upon by both parties, are presented to the Board for endorsement before being implemented into the Terms and Conditions for Employment.

The last review was done in 2006.

The negotiation process carried out in accordance with Part 16 of the Employment Relations Act 2007, highlights the commitment of both the Association and the employer to engage in good-faith bargaining.

Recognizing collective bargaining as a duty of good faith, the Act emphasizes the importance of fostering a healthy working relationship between the two parties.

Through constructive negotiations, Management and Association have successfully resolved five key items which include hotel accommodation, meal allowance, subsistence allowance, laundry allowance and relocation allowance

Interim Chief Executive Solomoni Nata says a satisfied workforce is instrumental in the growth and success of any organization.