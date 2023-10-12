Bill vital to preserve traditional wisdom

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

Resource owners in the province of Ba say that the Traditional knowledge, Expression of Culture, and Intellectual Property Bill is not just timely but long overdue.

They made this stance during the public consultation yesterday in Ba.

Official spokesperson for the TKEC consultation Anasa Tawake says the committee appreciates the engagement and input from the people of Ba.

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/ Facebook]

Tawake says a lot of issues were raised, including herbal plants and medicine concerns over the commercial exploitation of indigenous herbal plants without benefiting or crediting local communities and the need to safeguard traditional medicinal knowledge.

Tawake further says that the discussion also highlights the often unregulated use of traditional art and crafts for commercial gain, which often doesn’t translate to equitable returns for the indigenous creators and communities.

The consultation committee also talked about national branding and identity where members of the public voiced concerns over the use of traditional designs, motifs and names for national branding without appropriate acknowledgement or benefits to the communities they originate from.

The TKEC consultation will continue its journey across various provinces, aiming to gather a diverse range of opinions and feedback before the bill is presented to Parliament.