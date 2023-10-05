Three serious road accidents prompt safety reminder

The Fiji Police Force once again urges drivers to stay vigilant on our roads following three recent serious accidents within the past 48 hours.
A 19-year-old man is currently admitted at the Valelevu Health Centre after his vehicle veered off Khalsa Road, crashing into a lamp post on Tuesday.
In another incident, a 22-year-old man was struck by a vehicle along Rewa Street, driven by another 22-year-old man.
The victim is currently at Colonial War Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
In another incident, a bus allegedly hit a 19-year-old student in Kinoya yesterday.
The victim is hospitalized at CWM Hospital with severe injuries.
Police investigations into the three cases continue.
