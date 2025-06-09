Testing key to healthy production

file photo

Farmers have been encouraged to take advantage of laboratory testing services to improve agriculture productivity and returns.

Senior Technical Assistant at the Fiji Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory, Sitiveni Waqatabu, says soil and plant testing plays a critical role in identifying nutrient deficiencies.

He says this guides farmers to have healthier crops and better yields.

Waqatabu states that animal feed analysis ensures livestock receive quality nutrition, which directly impacts production levels.

“The reasons why we do soil analysis is for soil fertility, to test whether the soil is healthy, so that the farmers can know what fertilizer to buy and what fertilizer to use.”

Waqatabu says the laboratory also assists with product development.

Technical Assistant Merewai Delai says the product development unit also focuses on reducing food waste.

“Some of the basic function is to improve food security, create food security, create an alternative source of income for local communities, and reduce import and try to improve export.”

The Agriculture Chemistry Laboratory offers free testing services when samples are referred through the Ministry of Agriculture

