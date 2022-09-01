Termination of SODELPA staff legal: Gavoka

SODELPA Office. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader has defended the termination of six SODELPA staff that are stationed at the Opposition Office.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the termination is lawful as the contract they had signed is between them and the party.

He says the termination may cause grief to some people but due process has been followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We invoked the 30-day clause. In their contract, it says that you serve up until the end of the Parliament, or either party can give a 30 days notice. They can give us a 30-day notice, we can give them 30 days’ notice. So as we are heading towards the end of the parliament, we invoked which is normal in this in their contract.”

Gavoka says the employment contract of the staff states that they can serve at the Opposition Office until the end of Parliament thus, the party can invoke the period.

SODELPA MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau claimed that this week, the staff were not allowed to access documents sent by the MPs, and this affected the MPs because they were unable to prepare their documents on time for this week’s Parliament sitting.

“The party appoints the staff and they can terminate which is fine but we do not agree with the termination because they are serving us the MP’s and it should have ended when the Parliament is dissolved so it’s premature, the way I see it, it is sabotaged. That is what the Leader of Opposition has written to the Speaker about the issue so it could be rectified.”

The SODELPA Leader says the party is responsible in ensuring that transparency and accountability exist at all times.