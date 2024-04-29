FNU and GCC partner to enhance chief training

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji National University will work closely with the Great Council of Fiji to provide leadership training to the chiefs.

The two institutions have entered a partnership aimed at advancing Fiji’s societal and economic landscape.

As per the alliance, FNU and GCC’s combined expertise and resources will help shape a brighter future for Fiji.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says it is important to upgrade the skills of the GCC’s vision to take the country forward.

Ratu Viliame says FNU plays a key role in imparting knowledge and skills to help individuals make informed decisions.

He adds that while the iTaukei issues are not isolated, other races face the same indigenous problems in Fiji.

Therefore, Ratu Viliame adds proper capacity development building for chiefs is needed, and a collaboration with FNU will be beneficial.

This he says will enable them to identify solutions to the existing issues.

Ratu Viliame adds he needs FNU’s expertise to formulate GCC’s strategic plan.

FNU Chancellor and Council Chair Semesa Karavaki says FNU has the capacity to work with the GCC, and the Senior Leadership Team is prepared to give its support.

FNU Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, says the discussions with GCC Chair have reinforced the University’s commitment to nation-building.