Temporary closure of Nausori bound lane on Kings Road

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The Nausori-bound lanes after the Narere Stage 1 junction will be fully closed from 9pm to 5am.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, this is to allow for road repair work.

It says during this time, the Nausori-bound traffic will be diverted onto the Suva-bound lane, with one Suva-bound lane operational simultaneously.

Article continues after advertisement

A traffic management plan will be in place to guide road users, and travelers in the area are advised to expect delays and to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.