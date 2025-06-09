Temple attack condemned

source: @roncast.fj/ tiktok

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has condemned the stoning of the Shree Baba Ragho Dass Vishnu Temple in Sawani, Nausori, describing the attack as a serious assault on values of peace and multiculturalism.

The incident, which disrupted a religious gathering on Tuesday evening, has been labelled a desecration of a sacred space and an attack on national unity.

Kamikamica says violence, intimidation, and religious bigotry have no place in the country and will not be tolerated.

He adds that a police investigation is underway, and those responsible are expected to be brought to justice.

The Acting PM reaffirms that the Constitution guarantees every Fijian the right to worship freely without fear or interference.

He also assured the Hindu community, and all faith groups, that places of worship will be safeguarded.

Kamikamica says that diversity is our strength and called for renewed commitment to unity, respect, and tolerance to ensure sacred spaces remain protected.

