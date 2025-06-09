Teacher imbalance hits schools

[file photo]

Fiji is facing a growing imbalance in its teaching workforce, with too many early childhood teachers and shortages in key subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Computer science, and Primary Education.

Fiji Teachers Registration Authority Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh says students are free to select their programs, and while a few change courses in the first semester, most stick with their initial choices.

Singh believes that timely guidance and informed program choices can help address gaps in the teaching workforce.

This issue was highlighted during the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Singh points out that more than 100 pre-service teachers complete diplomas or degrees in low-demand areas each year.

“So we do inform but if you look at the university policies or teacher institution policies, students have their right to choose their program.”

Singh warns that this trend continues to leave key teaching areas understaffed.

“By the time we go for orientation in the first semester, a handful of them change their program, but majority, they are settled with their friends. The scholarship is there. They don’t want to change.”

Fiji’s education sector faces urgent challenges as the FTRA calls for better guidance and awareness for students to address teacher oversupply and shortages, ensuring a well-prepared workforce in core subjects.

