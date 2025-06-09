Teacher drug concerns prompt Ministry action

[file photo]

Concerns have emerged that some teachers are turning to drugs to cope with stress.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro states the Ministry is taking the issue seriously and has support systems and policies in place to assist educators.

Radrodro emphasizes that while frameworks exist, many problems remain hidden when not reported properly.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [file photo]

Suspected breaches, according to the Minister must be flagged by school heads and escalated through district and divisional channels.

“We have in-house Ministry of Education policies that address all our employees in terms of substance abuse, in terms of timeliness, in terms of work ethics, student preparation.”

Radrodro points out that counseling hubs have been rolled out across multiple regions to support teachers facing personal challenges.

“But at the same time, there are other avenues that we encourage our teachers. If they wish to need assistance of that sort, we encourage them, and that’s what we would anticipate the unions to bring to our attention, and for us to find a way to address these concerns regarding their members and our employees.”

Radrodro also confirms that another round of talks with teacher unions will be held soon to address concerns.

He said the Ministry was tackling teacher drug use through policies, counseling, and union collaboration, stressing that timely reporting, open communication and shared responsibility are vital to protect educators and ensure a safe school environment.

