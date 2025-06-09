Taveuni sub-divisional hospital progressing well

[File Photo]

A $6.7 million refurbishment project set to benefit more than 17,000 residents of Taveuni is now progressing well, with works at the Taveuni sub-divisional hospital expected to be completed on schedule.

This is according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The major upgrade, funded by the Australian Government, will deliver extensive improvements to key hospital facilities, significantly strengthening healthcare services on the island.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, visited the site in Waiyevo this morning and met with contractors from Pacific Building Solution overseeing the works.

The site manager, Nilesh Singh confirmed that construction is advancing steadily and remains on track for completion in April.

The health ministry stated that refurbishment includes upgrades to staff areas, X-ray rooms and maternity wards, alongside improvements to patient wards and essential facilities.

Adding that the hospital roof will be replaced with cyclone-rated materials, and safety features will be enhanced throughout the facility.

Designed with community needs in mind, the project will also improve accessibility through better walkways and an upgraded children’s play area and a locally registered contractor is undertaking the works at the divisional hospital

Once completed, the upgraded facility is expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery for the people of Taveuni.

