Taskforce to tackle looming land lease challenge

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan has emphasized the impending challenge of 1,773 expiring farming land leases by 2030.

Acknowledging the formation of a task force, he expressed the need to address this issue to revive farming in Fiji.

While presenting to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs today, Karan highlighted the transition from small-holder farms to larger, more efficient models, drawing inspiration from successful practices in other countries.

With over 11,000 cane farmers, he states that the impact on the local population’s livelihood is substantial.

“Elderly people, small holder farms and if we target this then obviously we are going to increase our yield in terms of production and it is important that we put all emphasis in terms of getting the lease renewal.”

Karan states that the sugar industry, particularly in the Western and Northern regions, plays a pivotal role in the local economy, employing more than 3,000 individuals during the crushing season.

The underutilization of flat lands has become a focal point for the industry, aiming to optimize available resources.

“So the whole idea would be to incentify farming and if I have to list my priority that would be my priority right now.”

Karan says it is crucial to assess whether landowners have migrated or are no longer residing in Fiji.

He also highlights that farmers regularly request access to land, often seeking significant acreage, up to 200 acres.

The PS notes that there is abundant idle land in the North and Western Divisions.

Moreover, Karan adds that efforts to enhance crop yields have shown promise, with recent data indicating an increase after a dip caused by Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Incentives for yield improvement are being considered, potentially in the upcoming financial year.