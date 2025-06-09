Suva retailers hope for better policies in coming years

The Suva Retailers Association says this year has been a challenging one for many businesses, with a strong focus on ensuring compliance with rules and regulations.

Association President Jitesh Patel says retailers had to work extra hours to ensure the Value Added Tax reduction was properly applied, especially following the national budget announcement.

He says the Government and regulatory bodies were very strict in ensuring the VAT reduction was passed on to consumers.

Patel adds that the association also held consultations with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to ensure all retailers fully complied with the regulations.

“I’m proud to say most of our retailers were able to manage it. Another key focus for us has always been thriving, not fighting.”

Patel has also expressed concerns about the Employment Relations Bill, describing it as largely one-sided and lacking sufficient consultation with the business sector.

He says that while businesses were initially given little opportunity for input, engagement improved after the Parliamentary Consultation Committee became involved.

Patel adds that the association issued several press releases and worked closely with the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation to ensure the concerns of retailers were heard.

He says these efforts have led to positive progress and believes the business sector performed well in advocating its position.

Patel remains hopeful that next year will bring further improvements, particularly through more balanced government relations legislation and stronger consultation processes.

