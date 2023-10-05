Suva Market hosts patriotic gathering to mark Fiji Day

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

It was an early Fiji Day celebration yesterday for Suva Market vendors yesterday, marking the nation’s 53rd year of independence.

Chief Guest and Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the Suva Market is a vibrant symbol of community resilience and unity that brings together citizens from all walks of life.

In his heartfelt address, Nalumisa reminded attendees of Fiji’s unique identity as a diverse nation with a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions.

“This year marks 53 years since the day Fiji gained its well-deserved independence on October 10, 1970. I was not born on the day so do the Chair of the Suva City Council as well as most that are here with us this morning. Our journey since then has been one of progress, resilience and collective growth.”

Nalumisa also notes Fiji’s remarkable progress and resilience over the past five decades.

He says this year’s celebration in Suva highlights the enduring spirit and determination of the nation.