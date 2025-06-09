Sustainable kava and fisheries plan to boost economy

Fiji is stepping up action on unsustainable kava farming and overfishing, which threaten both livelihoods and biodiversity.

International Union for Conservation of Nature Oceania Regional Director Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago stressed that community voices must guide the way forward.

She says that through IUCN Oceania, a roadmap of pilot projects and highlighted case studies on reforestation, agroforestry, and marine conservation would develop as models for sustainable practices.

“Your voices, ideas and wisdom are central in finding solutions to the risks and impacts associated with biodiversity loss.”

Tago says that through the BIODEV2030 territorial workshop, government agencies, farmers, fishers, civil society, and development partners’ submissions and experiences would help to design practical solutions that protect ecosystems while supporting livelihoods with the global goal of halting biodiversity decline by 2030.

She adds that the outcomes will strengthen Fiji’s national biodiversity strategy while opening new opportunities for green growth in the kava and fisheries sectors.

