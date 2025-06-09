Support services grow for students with disabilities

Universities Disability Resource Centres is setting a new standard for inclusive tertiary education, offering tailored academic and social support to students with special needs.

With an increase in number of student requesting for assistance every year the centre is providing relevant resource to boost their learning process and stop stigma

Fiji National University Student Support Services Coordinator Fuata Faktaufon says the centre provides more than just academic assistance.

“We provide as much support as we can to assist them, in terms of not only the study, but in whatever curriculum that the university offers, whether it’s sports or to do with cultural night or any celebrations that the university organises, we try to include them as much as possible. But at the same time, we try to support them in terms of their studies, and in whatever way we can to ensure that their studies run smoothly.”

The centre also offers sign language interpreters, screen reader software like JAWS, and Braille embossing to ensure accessibility.

He says, Awareness events such as the Inclusive Sports Workshop and Disability Awareness Workshop aim to foster understanding and advocacy across campuses.

Disability service assistant for The University of the South Pacific Paulini Musukasau says, says giving people with disabilities a chance reveals their true potential.

