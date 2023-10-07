Suchin appointed ATS CEO

Alan Suchin has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer for Air Terminal Services PTE Ltd.

His appointment came into effect on September 1, 2023.

ATS Board Chair Shradha Sharma says that with a proven track record in the industry and a deep understanding of airport operations, Suchin brings a wealth of experience to the role.

He adds that, having held key leadership positions, he is poised to lead Air Terminal Services towards new heights of excellence.

Sharma says his expertise and vision align perfectly with the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier airport services while fostering innovation and growth.

The chair also states that the appointment of Suchin reflects Air Terminal Services dedication to building a strong leadership team capable of steering the company through the evolving demands of the aviation industry.