Students advised to focus on studies and wellbeing

As schools across the country prepare to open for the final academic term of the year, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa is urging students to remain focused on their goals, reject harmful influences and build strong character.

Ravunawa is encouraging students to remain committed to their studies and to seek support when needed.

“This is an important time in your academic journey. I encourage you to remain focused on your studies, make the most of the opportunities before you and seek guidance whenever needed from your teachers and colleagues.”

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa

He also highlighted the risks of peer pressure and encouraged students to prioritise positive behaviour.

“I urge every student to choose kindness – stop bullying, look out for one another and always walk away from harmful influences such as drugs, including illicit substances that can destroy your future.”

The start of Term 3 marks a crucial point as students prepare for final assessments and national examinations.

