Stronger partnerships need to drive national unity: PM

[Photo: FILE]

Faith-based organizations, government agencies, and civil society groups have been identified as critical partners in strengthening national unity and delivering inclusive development across Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the remarks while officiating at the National Social Cohesion Stakeholder Conference in Suva, stressing that building a cohesive society requires cooperation across all sectors.

He said institutions, including faith-based organizations and non-government organizations, play a key role in promoting stability, inclusion, and community support, particularly in times of social and economic pressure.

The Prime Minister emphasized that no single sector can achieve national cohesion alone, adding that stronger coordination is needed between government and community actors to ensure services reach all levels of society.

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He adds that collaboration across institutions strengthens trust, improves service delivery, and reinforces shared national values, especially in diverse communities.

However, questions remain around how effectively these actors are currently coordinated, and whether existing partnerships are strong enough to meet emerging social challenges.

The conference currently underway in Suva will explore practical ways to improve collaboration between working groups and organizations to strengthen Fiji’s social fabric.