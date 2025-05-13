Stakeholders ramp up fall armyworm response

The Ministry of Agriculture is working closely with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to implement urgent control measures following the detection of Fall Armyworm in the country.

Since the pest’s incursion, efforts have intensified to suppress its population and prevent its spread.

According to the Ministry, the situation is being treated with high priority, with resources such as staff and vehicles deployed to assist BAF.

Ministry’s Director Research Dr Shalendra Prasad says they are conducting extensive surveys and awareness programs among farmers to ensure they understand the pest and the potential damage it can cause to their crops.

“We are appealing to our maize farmers to be very aware of this pest and if they find this pest within their fields, they can contact biosecurity authority or the Ministry of Agriculture within their localities so that our officers can come and put in correct control measures.”

The Biosecurity Authority believes that implementing effective measures is vital.

Farmers across affected areas are being urged to remain vigilant and report any signs of infestation as containment and mitigation efforts continue.

