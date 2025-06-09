Speak up youths says Saukuru

Youth Minister Jese Saukuru

Youth in the Itumuta District on Rotuma Island were encouraged to use their voices to take advantage of new development opportunities.

During a discussion with young Rotumans, Youth Minister Jese Saukuru highlighted that government grants, cooperatives, and support from various organizations can help them create jobs and income-generating projects for their community.

Saukuru says real progress depends on the willingness of youth to openly highlight the barriers holding them back.

“You’ve seen us coming in full force. We mean business. We want to serve you better. You haven’t seen this kind of delegation from government. This big number of people to come to Rotuma. If we come in with this big number, you must realise we are here on business. We want to serve you. We want to listen to you for what you want. And we’ll try and tailor our service according to the need that is here in Rotuma.”

Former President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote, also reminded participants that Rotuma faces pressing challenges such as drugs, HIV and other social issues.

He says partnering with stakeholders will ensure young people remain focused and make better choices.

The Rotuma Youth Festival continues tonight in Pepjei District with another talanoa session.

A rugby competition will bring the week-long event to a close tomorrow.

