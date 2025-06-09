SODELPA strengthens teams, eyes election gains

[Source: Social Democratic Liberal Party/Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is intensifying preparations for the upcoming general Election with a renewed focus on youth and women participation.

General Secretary Simione Rasova states the party is strengthening its internal structures ahead of its Annual General Meeting on November 8, which will ensure full compliance with the SODELPA constitution.

He said the AGM would also address the setup of youth and women’s committees, with both groups expected to play key roles in shaping the party’s campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

“And I think the launching of our website gives that opportunity for people that are kind of laid back or kind of trying to do things in confidence. To apply through portal, the website, it’s in confidence. When we receive that, it’s kept confident.”

Rasova said the deregistration of FijiFirst has created political space for more than 200,000 voters and SODELPA hopes to attract at least half of them in the next election.

He adds that the party’s coalition with the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party remains intact, though only about half of the joint commitments have been achieved.

He said SODELPA’s ministers have delivered over 70 percent of the party’s 2022 manifesto promises through the Education, Tourism and Civil Aviation and iTaukei Affairs Ministries.

Rasova adds that the newly launched candidate application portal offers professionals including those in health, agriculture and infrastructure, a confidential way to express interest in joining the party.

He said SODELPA remains confident in the leadership of party leader and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, who they believe is capable of leading Fiji as the next Prime Minister.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.