SODELPA Leader dismisses party split rumors

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has quashed rumours circulating about a faction within the party attempting to oust Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

The situation arose following a heated debate and subsequent rejection from Radrodro regarding the appointment of Selina Kuruleca as the Permanent Secretary for Education.

Gavoka firmly asserted that the controversy surrounding Kuruleca’s appointment has been resolved, emphasizing that unity prevails within the ranks of SODELPA.

“There is absolutely no truth in that; the matter has been resolved, and we all celebrate the decision and that the substantive PS will start over tomorrow. The party is firmly behind Honorable Radrodro, as articulated by the youth AGM on Thursday. There is absolutely no truth in that.”

Praising Radrodro’s invaluable contributions, Gavoka lauded him as a stalwart for the party, a vote-getter, a winner, and a high achiever.

Additionally, he confirms that he engaged in an open and productive dialogue with Radrodro regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Political Parties Registration Act stipulates that the expulsion of a party member is only permissible if the member has infringed upon the party’s constitution, and even then, the individual must be granted a fair opportunity to be heard, following the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms as prescribed in their constitution.

Section 63(1) (d) of the Constitution provides that “the seat of a member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member ceases to have the right to be nominated as a candidate for election to Parliament under Section 56” of the Constitution.

Furthermore, Section 56(2) of the Constitution lists the criteria for who may be a candidate for an election to Parliament and, inter alia, provides under paragraph (g) that a person may be a candidate only if the person has not, at any time during the eight years immediately before being nominated, been convicted of any offence under any law for which the maximum penalty is a term of imprisonment of 12 months or more.