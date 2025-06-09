Singh calls for harmony on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Fijians are being urged to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad as the country marks his birth anniversary.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh said the Prophet’s life was a model of honesty, integrity, and service to humanity.

He said the Prophet stood for peace, unity, equality, and the protection of the poor, women, and orphans.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh [file photo]

Singh said the occasion wass an opportunity for communities to strengthen social cohesion and work towards an inclusive society.

He is calling on people to draw from the Prophet’s example of forgiveness, reconciliation, and compassion.

He said living by these values would promote harmony in Fiji’s multi-ethnic society and help build a peaceful and just nation for all.

