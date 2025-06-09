Sheraton Fiji transforms lobbies for festive season

Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort has brought the festive spirit to life with elaborate holiday decorations throughout its lobbies.

Hotel manager Ivo Van Dijk says the resort wanted to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for guests this Christmas and New Year.

A major highlight is the largest gingerbread house in the South Pacific, created by pastry chef Syed Alam.

Article continues after advertisement

The house, made with 50 kilos of gingerbread, has been carefully crafted and assembled by the resort’s talented pastry team.

Van Dijk says it took months of planning and collaboration with engineering teams to bring the concept to life.

The lobbies are filled with colorful decorations and seasonal displays, creating a truly festive environment.

“Just around the lobbies, it’s full of colours, and it’s really the theme of festive is all around us”

Van Dijk says every detail has been designed to delight guests and enhance their holiday experience, making the resort a must-visit destination for the season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.