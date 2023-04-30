Seven drivers arrested

[Source: File]

Police have arrested seven people for drunk driving in the past 24 hours, according to Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu.

Four of the arrests were made in the Central Division, while the remaining three were made at Namaka in the Western Division.

In addition to the arrests, 140 traffic infringement notices were issued for speeding.

Despite numerous warnings and advisories, Fiji continues to see a high number of arrests and bookings for drunk driving and speeding, which are the leading causes of accidents and fatalities on the country’s roads.

With the national road death toll standing at 30, compared to just 9 for the same period last year, ACP Driu called for a change of mindset and attitude among drivers.

ACP Driu states that police are doing their part by issuing advisories, but drivers and pedestrians must take responsibility for their safety on Fiji’s roads.

He adds the rising number of road deaths is a cause for concern, and everyone must play their part in preventing accidents and fatalities.