Seaqaqa poised to become major business hub

The Seaqaqa Business Center has strong potential to become a major business hub in Macuata Province, alongside Labasa.

Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, highlighted recent business growth and investments in the area.

He says that initiatives like the Na Vualiku Tourism Project could further unlock Seaqaqa’s potential by making more land available and opening new locations for investment.

Ratu Wiliame invited banks to establish rural branches, encouraged businesses to formalize operations, and called for the decentralization of government services in the Seaqaqa region.

“From the Nukubati Island Resort off the shores to our Deep River Hotel in Dreketi, these are the glimpses of what is possible when rural areas are connected and invested in and empowered.”

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa added that Seaqaqa has significant potential not only for farmers but for the entire province, unlocking possibilities and opportunities.

