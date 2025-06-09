Schools urged to grow future farmers

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji needs to get more children interested in agriculture if the country is to strengthen food security and attract a new generation of farmers.

Opposition MP Hem Chand is calling for agriculture shows and practical farming programmes to be introduced in schools across the country.

Chand says students should be given opportunities to grow crops and learn basic farming skills, with agriculture officers and local farmers brought in to demonstrate modern farming methods.

“A child who learns how to grow vegetables at school can also take that knowledge home and encourage his or her family to establish a small backyard garden.”

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Chand says exposing children to agriculture at an early age can help them understand its importance to Fiji’s food security and economy.

He says it could also change the perception that farming is only hard labour or a last-resort career.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the National Agriculture Show will showcase modern technologies, climate-smart farming, mechanisation and opportunities for value addition.

“The event will demonstrate the full agriculture value chain, from production and processing to marketing and entrepreneurship, while highlighting the growing role of science, engineering, technology, finance and innovation.”

Tunabuna says the event will also expose young people to agriculture as a pathway to employment, entrepreneurship and economic growth.