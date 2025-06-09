Rural youths hope for real market access

There is still a lot of work and stronger support mechanisms needed to improve market access for those in rural and maritime communities.

This was a key statement highlighted by Cakaudrove Youth Council Vice President Mere Babale, during discussions on the establishment of cooperatives and businesses in rural areas.

She says most times youths lose interest halfway because there is no stable or fixed market for yaqona, dalo, fish, and other farm products even though there has been continuous talk about high demand.

“That is where most youths in our province tend to fall out or give up because once we start planting, there is always no market available for us. I’m talking about a market with the price and rate that benefit us as well. So, it’s always the workshop and training that discuss this, but we need more action rather than talks.”

Babale has also encouraged youths to never give up but to continue exploring available markets within their means, especially in their villages.

She adds that unless long-term market solutions are prioritised, the cycle of lost opportunities for rural youths will continue.

