Rural communities uses 49TB of internet in July

[file/photo]

Rural communities have used 49 terabytes of internet data in a single month following the rollout of connectivity to previously unconnected areas.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua says 90 communities across Lomaiviti, Namosi, Nadroga, Lau and Kadavu have now been connected.

More than 8,200 Fijians are benefiting from the first phase of the Connecting the Unconnected programme.

“In July alone, people in the newly connected communities consumed 49 terabytes of data.”

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalurua says the high level of usage shows the strong demand for internet access among communities that previously had limited or no connectivity.

He says the network recorded 95.6 percent availability, despite most sites relying on solar power.

“The 49 terabytes consumed is equivalent to streaming high-definition video continuously for more than 680 days.”

Naivalurua says connectivity is opening up opportunities for people to learn, conduct business and stay connected with family and friends.

However, Opposition MP Virendra Lal says providing internet access is only the first step.

“Reliable internet access affects education, employment, business, banking, communication and access to government services.”

Phase One of the programme is now 75 percent complete, with the remaining sites expected to be connected by September.

A tender is also open for Phase Two, which will cover another 104 areas.