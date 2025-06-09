Run for Climate unites Fiji and EU ahead of Global Summit

Hundreds of people gathered in Suva this morning for the Run for Climate, an awareness event organized by the European Union (EU), the German Embassy, Alliance for Future Generations and Fiji’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The event aims to highlight the urgency of climate action ahead of the upcoming COP30 in Brazil.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert says the initiative was designed to raise awareness of the global climate emergency, emphasizing that no region is more affected than the Pacific.

“This is to raise awareness, it’s to raise awareness about the global climate emergencies, as there is no region in the world that’s more affected than the Pacific of the impact of climate change.”

Plinkert says the EU and Fiji have long worked “shoulder to shoulder” on climate action and that climate change remains the top priority in their collaboration.

She says around 70 percent of the EU’s funding in the Pacific supports climate-related projects, including renewable energy, hydropower, and support for Fiji’s national Climate Act.

“We are helping Fiji implement its Climate Act and strengthen resilience. It’s a joint effort between the EU, Germany, and the Pacific.”

Executive Coordinator of the Alliance for Future Generations Eparama Qerewaqa said the Run for Climate was timed to show solidarity before Pacific delegations travel to the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil.

