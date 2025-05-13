Rotuma recognised for role in rebuilding a united Fiji

[ Source: Fiji Government/ FACEBOOK ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended Rotuma for its contribution to national unity, recognising its strong presence in leadership, the military, and faith-based institutions.

Speaking at the 144th Rotuma Day celebrations, he described Rotuma as a resilient community that continues to rise above challenges and serve Fiji with distinction.

Rabuka says Rotuma’s strength, unity, and cultural pride serve as an example to the rest of the country as the government works to heal past divisions and build an inclusive Fiji.

“I see people that can overcome adversity. I see people that have over countless times managed to punch above your own height and weight. This is why despite the numerous challenges that you face, I believe that there is a better future for Rotuma.”

Rabuka says the government is working on ensuring basic services, infrastructure, and economic opportunities reach all Rotumans through the National Development Plan.

The Prime Minister also highlights efforts to boost private-public partnerships aimed at revitalising the island’s rural economy.

