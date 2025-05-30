RFMF writes to Tikoduadua over COI report concerns

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is anticipating a meeting with the Prime Minister regarding a letter he received from the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Tikoduadua told FBC News that the Commander has written to him with concerns regarding the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the now-suspended FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

The Minister has opted to reserve his comments on the contents of the letter for now until he has a discussion with PM Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says a statement from his office can be expected sometime this weekend.

We are also trying to get comments from the RFMF Commander.

Meanwhile, Barbara Malimali was suspended yesterday by the President.

A file against her from the findings of the COI has also been forwarded to the Police for further investigation.





