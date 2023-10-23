Retailers urge job seekers to fill migration gap

Suva retailers, facing staff shortages are actively calling out to the unemployed to seize opportunities and address the employment gap caused by migration.

Suva Retailer Association president Jitesh Patel emphasizes the need for people to actively seek out employment, highlighting the myriad of hiring signs displayed outside many shops.

“People who are sitting at home, try to come and look for work, most of the businesses are looking for work to fill the gap that has been created by migration or moving around the businesses because tourism is pouncing as well so lot of people are moving that side to work in the tourism sector so there are gaps in a lot of places I believe.”

[Suva Retailer Association president Jitesh Patel]

For these businesses, while customer service remains paramount, the current workforce deficit is challenging their ability to maintain standards.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka pointed to potential underlying issues, commenting that the current education system may not be meeting expectations, potentially impacting the readiness of job-seekers.

“At the moment we’re not because those who come here cannot find employment at home, they have not been upskilled enough to meet the requirements of the labor force and the fault then is in our education system particularly the technical content of our curriculum.”

In light of these concerns, the employment and education sectors face the pressing need for improvements, ensuring that the local workforce is both equipped and motivated to meet the demands of the Fijian market.