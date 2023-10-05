Resident suggest dual citizenship holders contest municipal elections

A dual citizenship holder is suggesting that they are also given eligibility to contest municipal elections in Fiji.

Speaking at the public consultations on the municipal elections in Nadi Chanda Lodhia says that it will be fair to allow individuals with dual citizenship to run for municipal office, citing their significant investments in their hometowns and property ownership.

Lodhia urges the committee to re-evaluate the existing provision that bars dual citizenship holders from participating in municipal elections.

He stresses that he does not want to contest the elections, but this change can lead to a more inclusive and representative municipal government.

“So please have a re-look at that perhaps you want to want to specify sometime of period of residency say two-three years and say look you have to be living here for so long before you qualify but the dual citizen is a is a global thing, is an in thing and this government thought very carefully to bring these provisions to allow economic development.”

He points out that countries like New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Canada allow dual citizenship holders to contest national elections, considering it a progressive move that Fiji should consider.

Another Nadi resident, Joela Cama, brought up a different perspective during the consultation.

Cama says that individuals elected to municipal positions should undergo an annual performance review.

He argues that such a mechanism was crucial in ensuring that council leaders actively listened to the voices of residents and effectively represented their concerns on a national level.

“We don’t want a situation where the blind lead the blind. We need competent people in management coordinating our people well. When we don’t have competent people, you know what happens.”

The consultations will continue in the Western Division.