Relocation plan for flood-prone area in Serua

A relocation plan is underway for flood-affected communities in Serua as part of efforts to address recurring flooding and infrastructure damage.

Provincial Administrator Jona Dalaga, flooding along the Queens Highway in Serua remains a major concern, with poor drainage contributing to repeated road damage and safety risks for commuters.

Dalaga says the initiative forms part of a broader government strategy aimed at tackling ongoing community challenges.

Dalaga says while plans are in place to relocate villagers from Korovisilou, Talenauwa and Vunaniu to higher ground, the drainage issue must first be addressed.

“We are looking at areas that are prone to flooding- Korovisilou, Talenauwa, and Vunaniu – as we have plans to relocate them to higher ground. However, the main issue is the poor drainage system. We have been discussing with the Government the best possible way to address it.”

He adds that villagers intending to build new homes have already been advised to consider higher ground.

Dalaga says consultations will continue, acknowledging that relocation discussions must be handled carefully due to strong traditional and cultural ties to ancestral land.

He says the process will take time, as communities come to understand and accept the proposed changes.

