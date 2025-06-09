Religious leaders call for united action on youth and social issues

[File Photo]

Religious leaders are raising concerns that broken families and a lack of care for children are driving more young people into social problems.

Catholic Church representative Father Ioane Sigarara says society must show compassion instead of stigmatising youth, while also finding practical solutions to support vulnerable children.

“The number of children of school age who are out on the streets. What is going on? We have free education. We have free transportation. And sadly, the majority of them are I-taukei. What is that saying about us as a society, as a community? Why aren’t we aware of this?”

Father Sigarara also warned that drug abuse and deeper social issues are worsening the situation, and urged collective action beyond the church.

The Fiji Muslim League has echoed similar concerns. Its representative, Mohammed Nazimud Dea,n highlighted the importance of proper platforms and collaboration, pointing to the League’s work through workshops and interfaith networks.

“We have already been addressing this through various other workshops as well within our community. And through collaborative networking with other faith-based organisations. We are already presenting on the Interfaith Search Fiji. That’s one of the interfaith platforms where we come to discuss all these issues that you’ve just mentioned.”

Both groups stress that tackling youth challenges requires unity among faith-based organisations, communities, government, and stakeholders to create lasting solutions.

