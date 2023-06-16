Rehabilitation Centre to deal with addiction

The Fiji government has recognized the need for effective drug rehabilitation services to help those struggling with addiction as highlighted in the Strategy under the Harm Reduction Pillar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says that drug abuse is a significant problem in Fiji, with increasing numbers of people struggling with addiction to drugs such as marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and many other hard drugs.

Raikaci says that the programs will help those suffering from addiction and develop a comprehensive home-grown rehabilitation package for addicts and also develop a national referral pathway for drug addicts via stocktaking of all current existing drug rehabilitation programs in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Additionally, these centres would provide a range of services, including medical detoxification, counselling, therapy, and support groups, to help individuals address the physical, psychological, and social aspects of addiction.”

ACP Raikaci states that the centre will be staffed with trained professionals who will provide round-the-clock care and support to those undergoing treatment for a safe and secure environment for drug addicts to recover from their addiction.

Raikaci ensures that the centre would also provide outreach programs to educate the public on the dangers of drug addiction and encourage individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and assistance from relevant agencies.