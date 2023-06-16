Rehab faces challenges

[File Photo]

Rehabilitation of youngsters involved in drugs along with glue sniffing is a challenge that needs to be dealt with immediately.

Assistant Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran says glue sniffing is a dangerous form of substance abuse which poses severe health risks and hampers the well-being and future prospects of young individuals.

Kiran says that the ministry is exploring different models and strategies to effectively rehabilitate users.

“At the end of the day, we know that drug and glue is a real issue. We are talking to different partners. Actually, we talked to some experts who say glue rehabilitation is very difficult. So you heard the child specialist that had come in from UN. She said that glue rehabilitation is very difficult. So we are looking at models. How do you actually rehabilitate children who have been going glue for a long time? And some of the children are able to not only access but when you look at them, they have been abusing glue for some time.”

Kiran is also emphasizing the need for more awareness on this issue.