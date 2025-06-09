Reconciliation and historical healing to enhance stability, says PM

The need to address historical grievances and creating safe spaces for dialogue are essential steps toward strengthening national unity and long-term stability.

This, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as he raised the concern while speaking at the National Social Cohesion Stakeholder Conference in Suva this morning, where he highlighted the importance of confronting the country’s past with honesty and compassion.

He pointed to ongoing reconciliation efforts, including the work of the Truth and Reconciliation process, as a key mechanism for addressing historical injustices and rebuilding trust among communities.

The Prime Minister said that national healing requires acknowledging past grievances and ensuring that all voices are heard in safe and inclusive spaces, particularly those who have been affected by historical divisions.

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“Working silos is a thing of the past, we must remain grounded in the spirit of ‘Solesolevaki’ where our collective strength far exceeds our individual efforts.”

He stressed that reconciliation is not only a moral responsibility but also a foundation for social stability, noting that unresolved tensions can weaken cohesion and hinder national progress.

Participants at the conference are expected to continue discussions on how Fiji can strengthen reconciliation efforts while promoting unity and shared national identity moving forward.

Rabuka further explained that trust between communities still remains fragile, while coordination among key institutions is strengthening, there is still a need to engage younger generations to ensure reconciliation efforts lead to clear, measurable outcomes for Fiji rather than just discussions.