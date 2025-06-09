RBF assures, proposed National ID will not be forced on Fijians

[Photo: FILE]

Fijians will not be forced to adopt the proposed national digital ID system.

That’s the assurance from the Reserve Bank of Fiji as concerns grow among communities over privacy and personal freedoms.

Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua says participation will remain optional, even as the country moves toward digital transformation.

“There is no intention to exclude anyone who chooses not to sign up,”

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The reassurance comes amid strong feedback from faith-based groups and civil society, some of whom have raised fears about surveillance and religious interpretations linked to identification systems.

Masitabua says these concerns are being taken seriously and will shape the final legislation.

He adds the proposed ID aims to unify identification requirements across institutions and reduce inefficiencies currently faced by citizens.

Consultations are ongoing, with authorities targeting a Cabinet submission by May.