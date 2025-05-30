Ratu Sukuna's vision laid Fiji's modern foundation

Labasa Special Administrator’s Chair Paul Jaduram has described the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna as the man who shaped the foundation of modern Fiji.

Speaking at the Ratu Sukuna India Night program, Jaduram stated that it was through Ratu Sukuna’s dedication and vision that iTaukei communities and villages gained ownership of their lands.

This he says was done through the establishment of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Jaduram believes that the late Ratu Sukuna also had thoughts regarding the Girmit descendants and allowed them to lease land generating income for landowners.

“He was instrumental in establishing TLTB, an institution that safeguards indigenous Fijians’ land and identity. Ensuring that native lands were managed effectively for the benefit of all Fijians. Especially persuading the GCC to support the lease for agriculture and commerce purposes.”

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has also acknowledged Ratu Sukuna’s legacy, citing it as a powerful and visionary one for the welfare of indigenous communities and other ethnicities.

Today marks the Ratu Sukuna public holiday, and the closing of the weeklong celebration is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Subrail Park, Labasa, after a march through town this morning.





